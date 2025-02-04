Welch leads Memphis against Temple after 21-point game

Memphis Tigers (5-15, 3-6 AAC) at Temple Owls (12-9, 6-4 AAC)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits Temple after Tanyuel scored 21 points in Memphis’ 75-69 win over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Owls are 4-4 in home games. Temple has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 3-6 against AAC opponents. Memphis is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Temple averages 65.9 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 77.7 Memphis gives up. Memphis scores 5.5 more points per game (69.8) than Temple allows (64.3).

The Owls and Tigers meet Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarriyonna Gary averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Tiarra East is averaging 14.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Welch is averaging 10.2 points for the Tigers. TI’lan Boler is averaging 18.1 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 45.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.