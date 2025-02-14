Weiss leads Columbia against Dartmouth after 20-point game

Dartmouth Big Green (8-13, 2-6 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (17-4, 8-0 Ivy League)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia plays Dartmouth after Riley Weiss scored 20 points in Columbia’s 78-40 win against the Brown Bears.

The Lions have gone 6-0 at home. Columbia averages 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 13.9 points per game.

The Big Green are 2-6 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth is 6-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Columbia scores 74.0 points, 14.3 more per game than the 59.7 Dartmouth gives up. Dartmouth’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Columbia has allowed to its opponents (41.1%).

The Lions and Big Green face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weiss is averaging 18.1 points for the Lions. Cecelia Collins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Victoria Page is shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, while averaging 15.2 points. Clare Meyer is shooting 46.3% and averaging 7.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 10-0, averaging 74.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points per game.

Big Green: 3-7, averaging 56.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.