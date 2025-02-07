Weiss and Columbia host Brown

Columbia Lions (16-4, 7-0 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (10-10, 4-3 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia visits Brown after Riley Weiss scored 25 points in Columbia’s 71-48 victory over the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Bears have gone 7-4 at home. Brown is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lions are 7-0 in conference matchups. Columbia is fourth in the Ivy League allowing 61.1 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

Brown is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Columbia allows to opponents. Columbia averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Brown allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Arnolie is scoring 15.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bears. Alyssa Moreland is averaging 8.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

Weiss is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 18 points. Cecelia Collins is averaging 13 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 57.3 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.