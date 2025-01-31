Weeks, Rider Broncs to host Zeigler and the Saint Peter’s Peacocks

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-9, 2-6 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (7-13, 3-6 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -1; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: TJ Weeks Jr. and Rider host Armoni Zeigler and Saint Peter’s in MAAC action Friday.

The Broncs are 1-5 in home games. Rider is 5-7 against opponents over .500.

The Peacocks are 2-6 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s ranks second in the MAAC with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Stephon Roberts averaging 2.5.

Rider is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 40.0% Saint Peter’s allows to opponents. Saint Peter’s averages 65.1 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 72.5 Rider allows to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weeks is averaging 13.1 points for the Broncs. Jay Alvarez is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Marcus Randolph is averaging 14.3 points for the Peacocks. Bryce Eaton is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 58.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

