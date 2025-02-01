Weeks and the Rider Broncs host conference foe Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (11-10, 8-2 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (8-13, 4-6 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider plays Merrimack in a matchup of MAAC teams.

The Broncs are 2-5 on their home court. Rider averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Warriors are 8-2 in MAAC play. Merrimack has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Rider is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 41.1% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Rider allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tariq Ingraham is averaging 10.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Broncs. TJ Weeks Jr. is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Devon Savage is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 9.7 points. Adam Clark is averaging 18.4 points, 6.6 assists and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 24.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.