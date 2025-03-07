Weber State Wildcats play in Big Sky Tournament against the Sacramento State Hornets

Sacramento State Hornets (7-24, 3-15 Big Sky) vs. Weber State Wildcats (11-21, 5-13 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State plays in the Big Sky Tournament against Sacramento State.

The Wildcats’ record in Big Sky games is 5-13, and their record is 6-8 against non-conference opponents. Weber State is seventh in the Big Sky with 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Blaise Threatt averaging 9.2.

The Hornets are 3-15 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State is seventh in the Big Sky with 13.2 assists per game led by Bailey Nunn averaging 3.6.

Weber State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Weber State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Threatt is shooting 52.3% and averaging 20.1 points for the Wildcats. Trevor Henning is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jacob Holt is shooting 50.3% and averaging 16.2 points for the Hornets. EJ Neal is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.