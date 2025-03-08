Weber State Wildcats play in Big Sky Tournament against the Sacramento State Hornets

Sacramento State Hornets (7-24, 3-15 Big Sky) vs. Weber State Wildcats (11-21, 5-13 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State plays in the Big Sky Tournament against Sacramento State.

The Wildcats’ record in Big Sky play is 5-13, and their record is 6-8 in non-conference games. Weber State ranks sixth in the Big Sky in team defense, allowing 71.8 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Hornets are 3-15 against Big Sky teams. Sacramento State is fourth in the Big Sky giving up 70.1 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

Weber State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State averages 66.1 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 71.8 Weber State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viljami Vartiainen averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Blaise Threatt is averaging 20.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Jacob Holt is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Hornets. Emil Skytta is averaging 8.3 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

