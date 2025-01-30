Weber State visits Idaho following Parra’s 30-point showing

Weber State Wildcats (7-10, 4-3 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (14-5, 6-2 Big Sky)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State takes on Idaho after Kendra Parra scored 30 points in Weber State’s 68-52 victory against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vandals have gone 8-1 at home. Idaho ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Rosie Schweizer averaging 2.7.

The Wildcats have gone 4-3 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Antoniette Emma-Nnopu averaging 3.9.

Idaho is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 39.5% Weber State allows to opponents. Weber State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Idaho allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Nelson is averaging 13.4 points for the Vandals. Hope Hassmann is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Parra is averaging 11.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Taylor Smith is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 7-3, averaging 64.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

