Weber State visits Glancey and Northern Arizona

Weber State Wildcats (8-11, 5-4 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (17-5, 8-1 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona takes on Weber State after Sophie Glancey scored 22 points in Northern Arizona’s 68-52 victory over the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Lumberjacks are 8-1 in home games. Northern Arizona averages 16.0 assists per game to lead the Big Sky, paced by Leia Beattie with 3.8.

The Wildcats have gone 5-4 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State is fifth in the Big Sky with 13.6 assists per game led by Kendra Parra averaging 3.2.

Northern Arizona makes 42.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Weber State has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Weber State averages 65.5 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 72.3 Northern Arizona gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Glancey is averaging 18 points, nine rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Lumberjacks. Taylor Feldman is averaging 18.2 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Taylor Smith is averaging 13.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Parra is averaging 14 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

