Weber State squares off against Idaho State in Big Sky Tournament

Idaho State Bengals (13-16, 8-10 Big Sky) vs. Weber State Wildcats (13-15, 10-8 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Monday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State and Idaho State meet in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Wildcats are 10-8 against Big Sky opponents and 3-7 in non-conference play. Weber State is 6-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bengals’ record in Big Sky games is 8-10. Idaho State ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kacey Spink averaging 5.2.

Weber State is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, the same percentage Idaho State allows to opponents. Idaho State averages 62.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 68.0 Weber State gives up.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Smith is averaging 13.3 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats. Kendra Parra is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Spink is averaging 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bengals. Tasia Jordan is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bengals: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.