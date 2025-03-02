Weber State hosts Northern Colorado after Threatt’s 32-point showing

Northern Colorado Bears (22-8, 14-3 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (11-20, 5-12 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State plays Northern Colorado after Blaise Threatt scored 32 points in Weber State’s 81-79 overtime loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Wildcats are 5-9 in home games. Weber State is sixth in the Big Sky with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Vasilije Vucinic averaging 1.5.

The Bears are 14-3 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado is eighth in the Big Sky giving up 73.7 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

Weber State averages 72.4 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 73.7 Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Weber State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Threatt is averaging 19.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Trevor Henning is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Hawthorne averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Langston Reynolds is averaging 16.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.