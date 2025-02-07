Weber State hosts Idaho State following Threatt’s 34-point showing

Idaho State Bengals (10-11, 5-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (9-15, 3-7 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State plays Idaho State after Blaise Threatt scored 34 points in Weber State’s 77-73 win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Wildcats have gone 4-7 in home games. Weber State ranks third in the Big Sky with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Threatt averaging 4.5.

The Bengals are 5-5 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Weber State is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.2% Idaho State allows to opponents. Idaho State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Weber State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Tomley is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.2 points. Threatt is shooting 55.4% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Dylan Darling is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bengals. Connor Hollenbeck is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

