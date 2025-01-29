Weber State hosts Idaho following Payne’s 20-point outing

Idaho Vandals (9-12, 4-4 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (8-13, 2-5 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits Weber State after Jack Payne scored 20 points in Idaho’s 80-72 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Wildcats are 3-5 in home games. Weber State is 4-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Vandals are 4-4 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Weber State’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Idaho allows. Idaho averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Weber State gives up.

The Wildcats and Vandals face off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blaise Threatt is averaging 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, four assists and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats. Dyson Koehler is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Mrus is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 10.5 points. Kolton Mitchell is shooting 45.1% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Vandals: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.