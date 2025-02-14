Weber State hosts conference foe Montana

Montana Grizzlies (10-14, 6-7 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (9-13, 6-6 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Avery Waddington and Montana take on Taylor Smith and Weber State in Big Sky action Saturday.

The Wildcats have gone 5-4 at home. Weber State is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Grizzlies are 6-7 in Big Sky play. Montana is 6-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

Weber State is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Montana allows to opponents. Montana averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.5 per game Weber State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lanae Billy averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Smith is shooting 41.7% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Mack Konig is shooting 36.0% and averaging 10.3 points for the Grizzlies. Tyler McCliment-Call is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.