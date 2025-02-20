Weber State faces Sacramento State following Threatt’s 24-point performance

Sacramento State Hornets (6-20, 2-11 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (9-18, 3-10 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State takes on Sacramento State after Blaise Threatt scored 24 points in Weber State’s 65-58 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Wildcats have gone 4-8 in home games. Weber State ranks third in the Big Sky with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Threatt averaging 4.6.

The Hornets have gone 2-11 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State is fourth in the Big Sky with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Holt averaging 5.1.

Weber State averages 72.7 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 69.5 Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State averages 66.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 72.1 Weber State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Threatt is averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Viljami Vartiainen is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Holt is averaging 15.7 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Hornets. Julian Vaughns is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 66.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

