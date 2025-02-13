Weber State faces Montana State following Henning’s 21-point outing

Weber State Wildcats (9-16, 3-8 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (10-15, 5-7 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -8.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits Montana State after Trevor Henning scored 21 points in Weber State’s 72-67 loss to the Idaho State Bengals.

The Bobcats are 8-2 on their home court. Montana State is 1-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 3-8 in conference matchups. Weber State averages 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Montana State is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.1% Weber State allows to opponents. Weber State averages 73.6 points per game, 3.5 more than the 70.1 Montana State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Patterson is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 7.4 points. Brandon Walker is shooting 53.6% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Blaise Threatt is shooting 52.6% and averaging 18.5 points for the Wildcats. Viljami Vartiainen is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.