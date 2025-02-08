Weaver, Queens (NC) Royals to host Jones and the West Georgia Wolves

West Georgia Wolves (8-14, 2-9 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (8-14, 2-9 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jordyn Weaver and Queens (NC) host Destiny Jones and West Georgia in ASUN play Saturday.

The Royals have gone 4-7 in home games. Queens (NC) is ninth in the ASUN with 12.2 assists per game led by Dayuna Colvin averaging 2.6.

The Wolves are 2-9 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia ranks fourth in the ASUN with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jones averaging 3.5.

Queens (NC) is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 43.2% West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia averages 70.0 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 71.3 Queens (NC) gives up.

The Royals and Wolves face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weaver is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Royals. Aylesha Wade is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zuriyah Davis is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Wolves. Sydne Tolbert is averaging 10.8 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Wolves: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.