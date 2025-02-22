Weaver leads Queens (NC) against Stetson after 24-point performance

Stetson Hatters (15-12, 9-6 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (8-18, 2-13 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens (NC) takes on Stetson after Jordyn Weaver scored 24 points in Queens (NC)’s 66-57 loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Royals are 4-9 in home games. Queens (NC) ranks ninth in the ASUN with 11.8 assists per game led by Aylesha Wade averaging 2.6.

The Hatters are 9-6 in ASUN play. Stetson is ninth in the ASUN scoring 68.1 points per game and is shooting 40.9%.

Queens (NC)’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Stetson allows. Stetson’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Queens (NC) has allowed to its opponents (43.9%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ana Barreto is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 8.6 points. Weaver is shooting 52.4% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Cameron Thomas is shooting 48.6% and averaging 17.0 points for the Hatters. Jorah Eppley is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.