Weathersby and UAB host Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (7-14, 2-8 AAC) at UAB Blazers (14-9, 5-6 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays Charlotte after Jade Weathersby scored 22 points in UAB’s 61-56 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Blazers are 7-4 in home games. UAB has a 6-8 record against teams above .500.

The 49ers have gone 2-8 against AAC opponents. Charlotte is fourth in the AAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Keanna Rembert averaging 2.2.

UAB is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41.3% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than UAB gives up.

The Blazers and 49ers square off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Walsh is averaging 12.3 points for the Blazers. Journey Armstead is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kay Kay Green is averaging 7.2 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the 49ers. Alexis Andrews is averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

49ers: 2-8, averaging 62.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

