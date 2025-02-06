Watts, Washington State Cougars to visit Rataj, Oregon State Beavers

Washington State Cougars (15-9, 5-6 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (16-7, 6-4 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -7; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State takes on Washington State in a matchup of WCC teams.

The Beavers have gone 13-1 in home games. Oregon State averages 77.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Cougars are 5-6 in WCC play. Washington State is fourth in the WCC scoring 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Nate Calmese averaging 9.8.

Oregon State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Washington State allows. Washington State has shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

The Beavers and Cougars match up Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Rataj is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Beavers. Nate Kingz is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LeJuan Watts is averaging 13.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Cougars. Calmese is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

