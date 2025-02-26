Watson leads Loyola Chicago against George Washington after 22-point game

George Washington Revolutionaries (18-10, 7-8 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (18-9, 9-5 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts George Washington after Des Watson scored 22 points in Loyola Chicago’s 76-72 victory against the Dayton Flyers.

The Ramblers are 14-1 in home games. Loyola Chicago is 7-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Revolutionaries are 7-8 in conference games. George Washington is seventh in the A-10 scoring 73.9 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

Loyola Chicago averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.9 per game George Washington gives up. George Washington has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Loyola Chicago have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheldon Edwards averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Watson is shooting 40.6% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc. Rafael Castro is shooting 67.7% and averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.