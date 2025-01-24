Watson leads Delaware State against Maryland-Eastern Shore after 21-point performance

Delaware State Hornets (9-10, 1-3 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-15, 0-3 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State plays Maryland-Eastern Shore after Kaseem Watson scored 21 points in Delaware State’s 126-38 victory over the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

The Hawks are 4-1 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore allows 80.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.3 points per game.

The Hornets have gone 1-3 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State is second in the MEAC with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Muneer Newton averaging 2.2.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, the same percentage Delaware State allows to opponents. Delaware State has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 46.8% shooting opponents of Maryland-Eastern Shore have averaged.

The Hawks and Hornets match up Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Johnson is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 11.5 points. Ketron Shaw is shooting 44.7% and averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Robert Smith is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 16.4 points. Watson is shooting 59.2% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.