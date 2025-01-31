Watson leads Delaware State against Coppin State after 21-point performance

Delaware State Hornets (10-10, 2-3 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (3-17, 1-4 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits Coppin State after Kaseem Watson scored 21 points in Delaware State’s 73-66 victory against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Eagles are 3-3 in home games. Coppin State is sixth in the MEAC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Dunn averaging 1.7.

The Hornets have gone 2-3 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

Coppin State scores 60.5 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 71.5 Delaware State allows. Delaware State averages 76.4 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 77.8 Coppin State allows.

The Eagles and Hornets match up Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Nnadozie is scoring 11.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Eagles. Dunn is averaging 11.8 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Robert Smith averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Watson is averaging 17.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.