Watson leads Buffalo against Toledo after 24-point showing

Toledo Rockets (15-5, 7-3 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (19-2, 8-2 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts Toledo after Chellia Watson scored 24 points in Buffalo’s 84-58 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Bulls have gone 11-1 in home games. Buffalo has a 6-2 record against teams over .500.

The Rockets are 7-3 against MAC opponents. Toledo ranks fifth in the MAC shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

Buffalo’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Toledo allows. Toledo has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points greater than the 36.3% shooting opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watson is scoring 19.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Bulls. Kirsten Lewis-Williams is averaging 14.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 54.3% over the past 10 games.

Sammi Mikonovwicz is averaging 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Rockets. Kendall Carruthers is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.