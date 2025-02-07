Watson leads Buffalo against Coastal Carolina after 28-point game

Buffalo Bulls (19-3, 8-3 MAC) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (16-6, 7-5 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits Coastal Carolina after Chellia Watson scored 28 points in Buffalo’s 58-55 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Chanticleers have gone 10-1 in home games. Coastal Carolina is sixth in the Sun Belt with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Alancia Ramsey averaging 4.2.

The Bulls are 8-1 on the road. Buffalo ranks second in the MAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Alexis Davis averaging 2.5.

Coastal Carolina averages 76.0 points, 18.3 more per game than the 57.7 Buffalo allows. Buffalo scores 11.0 more points per game (75.5) than Coastal Carolina allows (64.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramsey is averaging 11.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Savannah Brooks is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Lani Cornfield is averaging 10.9 points, 5.4 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bulls. Watson is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

