Watson and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers host conference foe Davidson

Davidson Wildcats (16-13, 6-10 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (19-10, 10-6 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Reed Bailey and Davidson take on Des Watson and Loyola Chicago in A-10 play.

The Ramblers are 15-1 in home games. Loyola Chicago is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 6-10 in A-10 play. Davidson is fifth in the A-10 scoring 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Bailey averaging 11.2.

Loyola Chicago is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.5% Davidson allows to opponents. Davidson has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Loyola Chicago have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Dawson is averaging 13.3 points for the Ramblers. Watson is averaging 13.1 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Bailey is scoring 19.1 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Wildcats. Connor Kochera is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.