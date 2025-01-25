Watson and Delaware State host Maryland-Eastern Shore

Delaware State Hornets (9-10, 1-3 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-15, 0-3 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State takes on Maryland-Eastern Shore after Kaseem Watson scored 21 points in Delaware State’s 126-38 victory against the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

The Hawks have gone 4-1 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 3-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hornets are 1-3 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State is 4-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, the same percentage Delaware State allows to opponents. Delaware State has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 46.8% shooting opponents of Maryland-Eastern Shore have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketron Shaw is averaging 18.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. Evan Johnson is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Robert Smith is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Hornets. Watson is averaging 16.5 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.