Watson and Delaware State host Coppin State

Delaware State Hornets (10-10, 2-3 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (3-17, 1-4 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits Coppin State after Kaseem Watson scored 21 points in Delaware State’s 73-66 victory against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Eagles have gone 3-3 at home. Coppin State ranks sixth in the MEAC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Dunn averaging 1.7.

The Hornets are 2-3 in conference matchups. Delaware State is fourth in the MEAC with 13.9 assists per game led by Corey Perkins averaging 3.2.

Coppin State’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Delaware State allows. Delaware State averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Coppin State gives up.

The Eagles and Hornets match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Nnadozie averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Dunn is shooting 45.1% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

Perkins is averaging 6.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Hornets. Robert Smith is averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.