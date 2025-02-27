Watkins, UMass Lowell River Hawks square off against the Bryant Bulldogs

UMass Lowell River Hawks (3-23, 1-13 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (14-13, 7-7 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sydney Watkins and UMass Lowell visit Mia Mancini and Bryant in America East play Thursday.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-3 in home games. Bryant is the America East leader with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Nia Scott averaging 3.1.

The River Hawks are 1-13 against America East opponents. UMass Lowell is ninth in the America East scoring 47.3 points per game and is shooting 36.9%.

Bryant scores 57.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 61.9 UMass Lowell gives up. UMass Lowell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Bryant allows.

The Bulldogs and River Hawks square off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini is scoring 11.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Ali Brigham is averaging 8.6 points and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

Amina Kameric averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 3.1 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Abbey Lindsey is shooting 38.0% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 58.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

River Hawks: 1-9, averaging 46.6 points, 25.5 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.