Watkins leads Florida State against Wake Forest after 21-point showing

Florida State Seminoles (14-9, 5-7 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-6, 10-3 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -7; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State faces Wake Forest after Jamir Watkins scored 21 points in Florida State’s 67-60 victory against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Demon Deacons are 11-1 on their home court. Wake Forest is ninth in the ACC with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Tre’Von Spillers averaging 7.6.

The Seminoles are 5-7 in ACC play. Florida State ranks ninth in the ACC with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Malique Ewin averaging 8.0.

Wake Forest makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Florida State has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is shooting 48.0% and averaging 18.4 points for the Demon Deacons. Cameron Hildreth is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ewin is averaging 14.2 points and eight rebounds for the Seminoles. Watkins is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Seminoles: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

