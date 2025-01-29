Watkins leads Florida State against Virginia Tech after 20-point game

Virginia Tech Hokies (8-12, 3-6 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-7, 4-5 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -10.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State plays Virginia Tech after Jamir Watkins scored 20 points in Florida State’s 78-71 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Seminoles have gone 8-2 at home. Florida State ranks third in the ACC with 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Malique Ewin averaging 11.0.

The Hokies are 3-6 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

Florida State is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.5% Virginia Tech allows to opponents. Virginia Tech averages 69.5 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 70.9 Florida State allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daquan Davis is averaging 9.1 points for the Seminoles. Watkins is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

Toibu Lawal is averaging 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Hokies. Mylyjael Poteat is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Hokies: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.