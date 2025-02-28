Watkins leads Florida State against No. 2 Duke after 26-point game

Florida State Seminoles (16-12, 7-10 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (25-3, 16-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits No. 2 Duke after Jamir Watkins scored 26 points in Florida State’s 96-85 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Blue Devils have gone 15-0 at home. Duke scores 82.6 points and has outscored opponents by 21.6 points per game.

The Seminoles are 7-10 against ACC opponents. Florida State is 8-10 against opponents over .500.

Duke averages 82.6 points, 10.3 more per game than the 72.3 Florida State allows. Florida State scores 14.8 more points per game (75.8) than Duke gives up (61.0).

The Blue Devils and Seminoles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Flagg is averaging 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Devils. Kon Knueppel is averaging 14.9 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games.

Malique Ewin is averaging 14 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Seminoles. Watkins is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 84.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

