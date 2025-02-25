Washington visits Tonje and No. 11 Wisconsin

Washington Huskies (13-14, 4-12 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (21-6, 11-5 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -15.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Wisconsin faces Washington after John Tonje scored 22 points in Wisconsin’s 77-73 overtime loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Badgers have gone 13-2 at home. Wisconsin has a 19-6 record against teams over .500.

The Huskies are 4-12 in Big Ten play. Washington has a 5-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Wisconsin is shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 46.1% Washington allows to opponents. Washington averages 72.6 points per game, 1.7 more than the 70.9 Wisconsin gives up.

The Badgers and Huskies face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tonje is shooting 48.3% and averaging 19.7 points for the Badgers. Max Klesmit is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

DJ Davis averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Great Osobor is averaging 16.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.