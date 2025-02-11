Washington visits Oregon following Ladine’s 23-point outing

Washington Huskies (14-10, 5-7 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (16-8, 7-6 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays Oregon after Elle Ladine scored 23 points in Washington’s 81-73 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Ducks have gone 13-3 in home games. Oregon scores 67.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Huskies are 5-7 in Big Ten play. Washington scores 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

Oregon’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Washington allows. Washington averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Oregon allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Scott is averaging 10 points for the Ducks. Deja Kelly is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ladine is averaging 16 points for the Huskies. Sayvia Sellers is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 58.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 26.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.