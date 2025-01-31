Washington visits Garcia and Minnesota

Washington Huskies (10-10, 1-8 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-10, 3-7 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays Washington after Dawson Garcia scored 21 points in Minnesota’s 73-51 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Golden Gophers have gone 10-4 in home games. Minnesota ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 15.9 assists per game led by Lu’Cye Patterson averaging 3.6.

The Huskies are 1-8 against Big Ten opponents. Washington is ninth in the Big Ten with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Great Osobor averaging 2.8.

Minnesota is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Washington allows to opponents. Washington averages 71.7 points per game, 2.8 more than the 68.9 Minnesota allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia is averaging 19.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

Osobor is averaging 15.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Huskies. Zoom Diallo is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.