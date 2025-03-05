Washington takes on Minnesota in Big Ten Tournament

Minnesota Golden Gophers (20-10, 8-10 Big Ten) vs. Washington Huskies (18-12, 9-9 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Huskies’ record in Big Ten play is 9-9, and their record is 9-3 in non-conference games. Washington averages 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Golden Gophers are 8-10 in Big Ten play. Minnesota is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Washington scores 72.7 points, 12.1 more per game than the 60.6 Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Washington gives up.

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elle Ladine is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Sayvia Sellers is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mallory Heyer is averaging 8.4 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Grace Grocholski is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

