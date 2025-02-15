Washington State visits Shearer and Portland

Washington State Cougars (16-11, 11-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (23-3, 12-3 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts Washington State after Emme Shearer scored 26 points in Portland’s 71-69 victory against the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Pilots have gone 12-2 at home.

The Cougars are 11-5 in WCC play. Washington State scores 67.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

Portland makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Washington State has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Washington State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game Portland allows.

The Pilots and Cougars face off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maisie Burnham is averaging 16.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Pilots. Shearer is averaging 16 points, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Jenna Villa is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging six points. Eleonora Villa is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.