Washington State visits Saint Mary’s (CA) after Marciulionis’ 24-point game

Washington State Cougars (16-10, 6-7 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (22-4, 12-1 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -15.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Washington State after Augustas Marciulionis scored 24 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 73-64 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Gaels are 13-1 on their home court. Saint Mary’s (CA) leads the WCC in rebounding, averaging 36.6 boards. Paulius Murauskas leads the Gaels with 8.2 rebounds.

The Cougars are 6-7 against WCC opponents. Washington State ranks ninth in the WCC allowing 76.3 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 74.6 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 76.3 Washington State gives up. Washington State scores 18.2 more points per game (78.9) than Saint Mary’s (CA) allows to opponents (60.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marciulionis is shooting 45.3% and averaging 14.2 points for the Gaels. Mitchell Saxen is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Nate Calmese is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Ethan Price is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 73.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 74.6 points, 26.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.