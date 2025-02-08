Washington State visits Ejim and Gonzaga

Washington State Cougars (15-10, 10-4 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-8, 11-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga hosts Washington State after Yvonne Ejim scored 27 points in Gonzaga’s 69-58 victory against the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-2 at home. Gonzaga averages 68.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Cougars are 10-4 in conference play. Washington State scores 67.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Gonzaga averages 68.7 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 65.4 Washington State allows. Washington State has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Cougars meet Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ejim is scoring 21.6 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Allie Turner is averaging 12.1 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

Tara Wallack is averaging 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Cougars. Eleonora Villa is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 71.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.