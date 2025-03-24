Washington State, Utah Valley play in NIT

Utah Valley Wolverines (19-12, 10-8 WAC) at Washington State Cougars (20-13, 15-7 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State and Utah Valley play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Cougars’ record in WCC play is 15-7, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference play. Washington State averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wolverines’ record in WAC games is 10-8. Utah Valley ranks fourth in the WAC giving up 61.8 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

Washington State scores 67.5 points, 5.7 more per game than the 61.8 Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley has shot at a 39.5% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tara Wallack is averaging 13 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Cougars. Eleonora Villa is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tahlia White is averaging 12.5 points and 2.3 steals for the Wolverines. Halle Nelson is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

