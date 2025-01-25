Washington State takes road win streak into matchup with Loyola Marymount

Washington State Cougars (12-9, 7-3 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-10, 1-8 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State visits Loyola Marymount trying to continue its five-game road winning streak.

The Lions have gone 4-5 in home games. Loyola Marymount ranks sixth in the WCC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Maya Hernandez averaging 2.5.

The Cougars have gone 7-3 against WCC opponents. Washington State is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Loyola Marymount averages 65.1 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 65.2 Washington State gives up. Washington State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Loyola Marymount allows.

The Lions and Cougars face off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naudia Evans is scoring 15.4 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Lions. Brandi Williams is averaging 12.5 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 36.2% over the past 10 games.

Jenna Villa averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Eleonora Villa is shooting 44.4% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 57.2 points, 25.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.