Washington State meets Loyola Marymount in WCC Tournament

Loyola Marymount Lions (17-14, 9-10 WCC) vs. Washington State Cougars (18-13, 8-10 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State plays in the WCC Tournament against Loyola Marymount.

The Cougars’ record in WCC play is 8-10, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference games. Washington State has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions are 9-10 against WCC teams. Loyola Marymount ranks eighth in the WCC shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

Washington State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Washington State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeJuan Watts is averaging 13.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Cougars. Dane Erikstrup is averaging 13.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 53.8% over the past 10 games.

Will Johnston is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 12.1 points and 3.2 assists. Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 25.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.