Washington leads Pacific against Oregon State

Pacific Tigers (9-19, 4-10 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (17-9, 7-6 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific visits Oregon State after Lamar Washington scored 31 points in Pacific’s 83-58 victory over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Beavers are 14-2 on their home court. Oregon State ranks sixth in the WCC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Rataj averaging 5.8.

The Tigers are 4-10 against WCC opponents. Pacific is ninth in the WCC with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Elias Ralph averaging 7.3.

Oregon State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Pacific gives up. Pacific has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rataj is scoring 17.6 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Beavers. Nate Kingz is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Elijah Fisher is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Petar Krivokapic is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.