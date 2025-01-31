Washington and CSU Northridge host CSU Bakersfield

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-12, 4-6 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (14-7, 6-4 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge plays CSU Bakersfield after Scotty Washington scored 21 points in CSU Northridge’s 78-71 victory over the UCSB Gauchos.

The Matadors are 5-2 on their home court. CSU Northridge scores 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Roadrunners are 4-6 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield is 6-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

CSU Northridge averages 80.2 points, 7.2 more per game than the 73.0 CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield averages 75.0 points per game, 3.8 more than the 71.2 CSU Northridge allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Adams Jr. averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Washington is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

CJ Hardy is averaging 9.5 points for the Roadrunners. Jemel Jones is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.