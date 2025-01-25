Warmsley and the Grambling Tigers take on conference foe Mississippi Valley State

Grambling Tigers (6-11, 3-3 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-15, 1-5 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling faces Mississippi Valley State in SWAC action Saturday.

The Delta Devils have gone 2-2 in home games. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-14 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 3-3 against SWAC opponents. Grambling gives up 69.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.7 points per game.

Mississippi Valley State scores 57.2 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 69.8 Grambling gives up. Grambling averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Mississippi Valley State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Yanna Maxey is scoring 10.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Jaylia Reed is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Halima Salat is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 3.8 points. Kahia Warmsley is shooting 33.9% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 52.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 29.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 12.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.