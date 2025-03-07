Warmsley and Grambling host Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (6-23, 4-13 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (14-14, 11-6 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling faces Alabama State after Kahia Warmsley scored 22 points in Grambling’s 77-65 win against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Tigers are 7-3 in home games. Grambling leads the SWAC in rebounding, averaging 37.9 boards. Lydia Freeman leads the Tigers with 7.0 rebounds.

The Hornets have gone 4-13 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State allows 70.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 21.7 points per game.

Grambling scores 67.5 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 70.6 Alabama State gives up. Alabama State averages 48.9 points per game, 17.6 fewer points than the 66.5 Grambling gives up to opponents.

The Tigers and Hornets square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Warmsley is averaging 13.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Halima Salat is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cordasia Harris is shooting 46.0% and averaging 11.2 points for the Hornets. Kaitlyn Bryant is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 49.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 31.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.