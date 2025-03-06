Ware leads Stony Brook against Hofstra after 23-point outing

Stony Brook Seawolves (11-16, 6-10 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (12-15, 7-9 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits Hofstra after Breauna Ware scored 23 points in Stony Brook’s 63-56 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Pride are 6-6 on their home court. Hofstra is third in the CAA with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ramatoulaye Keita averaging 2.6.

The Seawolves are 6-10 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook is 3-12 against opponents over .500.

Hofstra scores 57.2 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 60.6 Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook averages 57.6 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 61.7 Hofstra allows to opponents.

The Pride and Seawolves match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Von Essen is shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, while averaging 10.7 points. Zyheima Swint is shooting 51.9% and averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games.

Zaida Gonzalez is averaging 16.2 points for the Seawolves. Ware is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 3-7, averaging 52.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 57.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.