Ware leads Stony Brook against Drexel

Drexel Dragons (16-11, 12-5 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (11-17, 6-11 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook takes on Drexel after Breauna Ware scored 30 points in Stony Brook’s 73-70 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Seawolves are 9-5 in home games. Stony Brook is 7-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Dragons are 12-5 against CAA opponents. Drexel averages 16.1 assists per game to lead the CAA, paced by Chloe Hodges with 4.6.

Stony Brook’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Drexel gives up. Drexel averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Stony Brook allows.

The Seawolves and Dragons face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaida Gonzalez is shooting 36.7% and averaging 16.2 points for the Seawolves. Ware is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

Amaris Baker is scoring 17.2 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Dragons. Hodges is averaging 10.5 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 2-8, averaging 58.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Dragons: 7-3, averaging 58.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.