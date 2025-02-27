Ware leads Stony Brook against Delaware

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-15, 7-8 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (11-14, 6-8 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook hosts Delaware after Breauna Ware scored 30 points in Stony Brook’s 76-51 loss to the Campbell Camels.

The Seawolves are 9-3 on their home court. Stony Brook ranks fifth in the CAA in team defense, allowing 60.1 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 7-8 against CAA opponents. Delaware has a 4-9 record against teams over .500.

Stony Brook averages 57.5 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 63.9 Delaware gives up. Delaware has shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Stony Brook have averaged.

The Seawolves and Fightin’ Blue Hens match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ware is averaging 13.5 points for the Seawolves. Zaida Gonzalez is averaging 16.0 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 37.8% over the last 10 games.

Tara Cousins is averaging 11.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Rebecca Demeke is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 54.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.