Ware and Stony Brook host UNC Wilmington

Stony Brook Seawolves (10-10, 5-4 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (11-10, 5-3 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits UNC Wilmington after Breauna Ware scored 21 points in Stony Brook’s 66-53 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Seahawks have gone 6-4 in home games. UNC Wilmington has a 5-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Seawolves are 5-4 in CAA play. Stony Brook is fourth in the CAA allowing 60.1 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

UNC Wilmington scores 65.4 points, 5.3 more per game than the 60.1 Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook’s 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than UNC Wilmington has allowed to its opponents (41.4%).

The Seahawks and Seawolves meet Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Henderson is averaging 11.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Seahawks. Evan Miller is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shamarla King is averaging 8.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Seawolves. Zaida Gonzalez is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 62.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.